newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Scripture Readings

oca.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article4th SUNDAY OF PASCHA — Tone 3. Paralytic. St. Michael the Confessor, Bishop of Synnada (831). Synaxis of the Saints of Rostov—Yaroslavl’. Ven. Euphrosynē, Abbess of Polótsk (1173). Ven. Paísii, Abbot of Galich (1460). Martyr Michael “the Black-robed” of St. Savva Monastery (9th c.). Holy Myrrh-bearer Mary, the wife of Cleopas.

www.oca.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripture#St Michael#Saints#Synnada#Ven#St Savva Monastery#Pascha#Today#Rostov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionPoint Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: Regarding our conversation

Today, when we say that a person is a good conversationalist, we generally mean that they are good with words, and able to talk with other people. Some might be surprised to learn that this is not always what the word, “conversation,” meant. The English word “conversation,” comes to us,...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Reading Ladaria’s letter

According the many in the media, the letter concerning Holy Communion from the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith “discouraged” any policy of withholding the Eucharist from pro-abortion politicians. In fact, it did no such thing. © 2021 The Catholic Thing. All rights reserved. For reprint...
ReligionBaptist Standard

Commentary: What about Phoebe? When Scripture “contradicts” Scripture, Part 2

In part 1, I discussed some arguments against female ordination and the texts most often cited in support—1 Corinthians 14 and 1 Timothy 2. I then discussed Baptist scholar E. Earle Ellis’s contextual reading of these passages as one of several possible readings that do not see these texts as universal mandates for the churches.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

The Pentecost Of The Heart

Several years back, a friend and I were talking about making a certain purchase. I made the comment that I wait to buy things until I first earn the money to spend it. An honest conversation ensued as my friend was unable to envision that. It was completely foreign to them. I explained that we may possess something, but it isn’t ours until we pay the price for it.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

St. Joseph’s Not-Untimely Death

St. Joseph was certainly not alive when Jesus began his public ministry. This, the tradition has always maintained, for four reasons. First, after the public ministry begins, Joseph is never mentioned in the Gospels in connection with Jesus or Mary, or with the broader family of the “brothers” or more properly “cousins” of the Lord. There is even some suggestion in the way people refer to Joseph that he is no longer alive: “Isn’t this the son of the carpenter?” (Mt. 13:55)
ReligionNorristown Times Herald

Rev. Gus Puleo: Ignatius Year a time for renewal and discovery

Starting from May 2021 until July 2022, we will celebrate the Ignatian Year to remember the life of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the Society of Jesus. The theme of this year is “to see all things new in Christ” and encourages Catholics to continue on the path of conversion inspired by the example of St. Ignatius of Loyola.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Saint Joseph

As when he was once a young boy ant it began to get. Joseph enters with a deep sight into conversation with. He preferred Wisdom and she had been brought to him. He feels the fullness of night, and he is at ease with. joy and with truth. Mary is...
Religioncatholicexchange.com

We Are The Faithful, Not The Worthy

The traditional ending to the Salve Regina (Hail Holy Queen) is:. V. Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God. R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. I’ve always been struck by this prayer’s ability to remind us of the surety of Christ’s promises, but also the poverty of the human soul. It says “that we may be made worthy,” reminding us that we are both unworthy and being made worthy.
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: 'Who is our God and Maker?'

"In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth." Genesis 1:1. This coming Sunday, May 30, is Trinity Sunday, a day in the church year devoted to reminding us who the true God of the Bible is, over against the many false concepts and ideas about God which have been held in various times and in various places.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

12 Sayings from St. Philip Neri

St. Philip Neri, affectionately known as “Pippo Buono,” was born in Florence, Italy on July 22, 1515. He lived a long, fruitful and holy life that ended May 25, 1595. May 26th is the feast day of this incredible and prolific saint. The chronology of his life demonstrates God’s abundant gifts manifested in a soul fully cooperating with grace. St. Philip Neri was the embodiment of that extraordinary paradox fulfilling Christ’s twin commandments to love God and neighbor. He was a contemplative in action. His greatest desire was to be alone with God in prayer, but he was quick to attend to any soul in need of confession, counsel or pastoral care. He would instantly leave his solemn prayers to join a soul in need with the saying “we must leave Christ for Christ.”
Religionla-croix.com

Church honors religious victims of 1871 Paris Commune

In a narrow corridor of the Roquette prison in Paris, six priests were lined up before a firing squad on May 24, 1871. — Among them was the city's 58-year-old archbishop, Georges Darboy. They were all executed by members of the Paris Commune, the revolutionary socialist government that ruled the...
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News

Pentecost is the anniversary of an important event in the life of the church. After the death of Jesus, he appeared alive to his followers over the course of about 40 days. He was raised up to heaven leaving his close followers with directions to wait for the power and presence of God for their lives. Pentecost is the celebration of that arrival.
Religioninterestingliterature.com

A Summary and Analysis of the Nativity Story of Jesus Christ

The most detailed and influential account of the birth of Jesus Christ is found in the Gospel of Luke. But Luke’s account, as well as being much more informative than the one we find in the Gospel of Matthew, is the version of events which does the most to strain readerly credulity. Details of the census which Joseph and Mary had to undertake to Bethlehem, not to mention the account of the birth of Jesus and his being laid in a manger, are found in the Gospel of Luke, so let’s take a closer look at what the Gospel says.
Fillmore County, MNFillmore County Journal

The Old Lenora Church

It is a beautiful sunny Monday morning in Fillmore County – birds singing, rabbits munching on grass and cool breezes blowing. This is the day the Lord has made and we can rejoice and be glad in it!!. I am writing this article in a refreshing way today; by hand...
Religioncrisismagazine.com

The Holy Spirit Makes Men of Steel

Upon entering St. Peter’s Basilica, facing the visitor, like some sunburst, is the Great Altar. It is spaced majestically beneath Bernini’s massive baldachin, held up by four thick, twisted columns, identical to the ones in Solomon’s Temple—clearly a sign that the typological figures of the Old Testament had come to fulfillment in the immolation of the Lamb upon the altars of Christendom.
ReligionDesiring God

What Does the Bible Say About Purgatory?

Purgatory is the topic today. We briefly touched on purgatory in three past APJs — episodes 1150, 1162, and 1290 — but nothing at length. That changes today with a question from Sydney, who lives in the beautiful state of Arizona. “Hi, Pastor John! I know that some older Christians...
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

GETTING THE MESSAGE/Persecution spread the Gospel

In this passage the persecution of Christians is the catalyst for the gospel spreading beyond Jerusalem. The Lord had given the apostles a commission to be his witnesses beginning in Jerusalem, and then to Judea, Samaria, and the ends of the earth. After Stephen is put to death, “there arose...