How To Make Money on Fiverr: A Complete Guide

Remote working has been a popular trend in recent years. One of the world’s best online marketplaces where you can showcase your skills and get paid for the work you do is Fiverr. Knowing how to make money on Fiverr can offer endless work opportunities, giving you a reliable stream of income from any part of the world.

A general misconception is that Fiverr jobs pay $5. However, this is not true as you can make thousands of dollars depending on your experience and the service you’re offering.

Keep reading to find out how to make money on Fiverr and learn about top lucrative gigs to sell on the platform.

What Is Fiverr?

Fiverr is a leading online marketplace that offers several services referred to as “gigs.” It’s a platform where freelancers can list and advertise their digital services to buyers all over the world.

There are plenty of gigs in different categories, including programming, digital marketing, lifestyle, graphics and design, and more. Whether you’re a writer, a web developer or a virtual assistant, you can make money on Fiverr doing what you love.

The lowest acceptable charge per gig is $5, partly explaining why the platform is called Fiverr. However, that doesn’t mean you should charge $5 — that’s just the base pay.

How Does Fiverr Work?

If you have unique skills that others might find helpful, Fiverr allows you to list them as gigs. Whether it’s copywriting, web design, social media marketing or video editing, you can start selling your skill.

To better understand how Fiverr works, there are two parties involved:

Sellers: A seller is anyone looking to sell a service to earn money. Simply put, sellers are freelancers showcasing their skills and services to prospective buyers. A seller lists their services on Fiverr alongside the amount they’d like to be paid. Depending on your experience and the service you’re offering, you can expect buyers to buy your gig anytime.

A seller is anyone looking to sell a service to earn money. Simply put, sellers are freelancers showcasing their skills and services to prospective buyers. A seller lists their services on Fiverr alongside the amount they’d like to be paid. Depending on your experience and the service you’re offering, you can expect buyers to buy your gig anytime. Buyers: A buyer is anyone looking to purchase a service on the platform. Buyers can use the search tool to browse seller profiles and find the ones that meet their requirements before placing an order. The bottom line is that buyers hire sellers to accomplish specific tasks.

How To Start Selling on Fiverr

The process of setting up and making money on Fiverr is easy. Here are four steps to help you get started.

1. Sign Up on Fiverr

Fiverr is only available to registered users. You’ll need to sign up as a seller by filling out your personal information. Fiverr will send you a confirmation link via email. Once you confirm your account, you can go ahead and create a seller profile.

2. Set Up a Seller Profile

Your profile serves to showcase your skills and experience to potential buyers. The way you present your profile determines whether buyers will order your gigs. Therefore, use this chance to impress buyers by proving to them that you’re the right freelancer.

3. Create a Gig

Now that you’ve completed your seller profile, it’s time to create your first gig. A gig is a job description you can use to showcase your services to buyers. Each gig requires you to fill out basic information about your services, including:

An Overview

When you click “create a new gig,” the first section you’ll need to fill out is the overview. You’ll need to provide information for the following sections:

Gig title: Tell your prospective buyers what you have to offer.

Tell your prospective buyers what you have to offer. Category: Select a category and subcategory that fits the service you’re offering.

Select a category and subcategory that fits the service you’re offering. Service type: Choose the service you’d like to offer buyers.

Choose the service you’d like to offer buyers. Gig metadata: Choose options that would make your gig stand out.

Choose options that would make your gig stand out. Search tags: Choose keywords that can help your gig rank higher when buyers search for the service.

Pricing

Fiverr uses packages as the pricing structure for selling services on the platform. Packages let sellers combine a basic gig with built-in revisions and other extras to create an offer that gives buyers what they want.

Pricing a package usually works like this:

In the “name your package” field, give the section a title. If you opt to use the three sections, give each one a unique name.

Describe the services that you would offer to buyers and choose the delivery time. The delivery time should be constant or in ascending order.

Choose the number of revisions you can provide to the buyer and the total price for each section in ascending order.

You can choose to include extra services or omit them altogether.

Description and FAQ

In the description section, explain what your gig entails in the best way possible. Fill in the area for frequently asked questions by answering questions you think the buyer might want to know about the services you offer.

Requirements

In this section, fill out what you want the buyer to provide before you begin the project.

Gallery

Add images or videos that resonate with the gig you’ve created. You can download free stock images or create a video to promote your gig.

Publish

When you’re done filling in all of the gig information and you’re sure it looks good, click on “Publish.” Once you do, the gig will go live and buyers will be able to find it.

Good To Know It’s important to note that some job categories on Fiverr may require you to take a test to prove your proficiency in a field before your gig goes live.

4. Market Your Gigs

Once you’ve published your gig, you can market it across social media. You can also send offers to buyers who post a request.

How To Make Money on Fiverr: 7 Lucrative Seller Categories

Fiverr has hundreds of seller categories. Here are just a few of the most lucrative types of jobs on Fiverr.

1. Graphic Design

If you’re a graphic designer, Fiverr is the right place to sell your services. If you design logos, clothes or cards, consider creating a gig on Fiverr. You can sell a gig from as low as $5 to as high as $1,000.

2. Website Development

Website development is another lucrative job you can land on Fiverr. One of the highly sought-after web development services on Fiverr is in the e-commerce niche. A website development gig can earn you between $100 and $2,000.

3. Translation

If you are multilingual, you can use that to your advantage by translating documents and other projects on Fiverr. You can offer to tutor people in the language and even market their products in that language. You can earn between $100 to $1,000 on a translation gig.

4. Copywriting

Wordsmiths are in high demand on Fiverr, which is what makes copywriting a lucrative gig. As a copywriter, you can review products, write blog posts and website landing pages, or author books. A copywriting gig on Fiverr can go as high as $5,000.

5. Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistance has been gaining momentum in recent years, as more businesses have found they need help covering clerical tasks. As a virtual assistant on Fiverr, you’re assigned several duties, including data entry, emailing potential customers, cold calling, or setting appointments with clients. A virtual assistant gig can earn you between $5 to $100.

6. Social Media Marketing

Social media marketing is among the fastest-growing ventures on Fiverr. Some of the tasks you’ll perform as a social media marketer include audience research, monitoring social media platforms and posting content to them, and campaign creation. As a social media marketer, you can earn anywhere between $50 and $1,000, depending on the tasks the buyer wants you to perform.

7. Influencer Marketing

If you have many followers on social media, you can earn a pretty good amount of cash on Fiverr. Several businesses and individuals are willing to pay you to advertise their brand on your social media channels. The price for this service depends on the number of followers you have or the conversions the buyer gets.

Tips To Maximize Sales on Fiverr

Because Fiverr is one of the largest online marketplaces for freelancers, competition is very stiff. Here are some of the things you can do to maximize your sales on Fiverr.

Make Your Profile Stand Out

Your profile should be descriptive and detailed enough to keep buyers from guessing. You can make your profile outstanding by uploading a professional photo or video detailing your services.

Optimize Your Profile and Gigs

Your gig’s going to compete against thousands of other gigs on Fiverr, making it hard for buyers to locate you. Using SEO strategies such as user-friendly language and keywords increases your chances of selling more.

Create More Gigs

Fiverr allows you to create a maximum of seven gigs for different services. More gigs could mean more sales.

Strive for 5-Star Ratings

Consistently deliver high-quality services on the platform to earn good ratings from buyers. Feedback and reviews will not only maintain your reputation on Fiverr but also help your gigs rank higher.

Utilize Gig Extras

Making use of gig extras will enable you to attract and retain more buyers and, most importantly, upsell your gigs. Gig extras can take the form of faster delivery, unlimited revisions, and money-back guarantees, among others.

Use the Fiverr Mobile App

Fiverr has a mobile app that can help you communicate with clients on the go. On Fiverr, timely responses mean good customer service, which helps boost your success.

Pros and Cons of Fiverr

Like any other online platform, Fiver has advantages and disadvantages.

Pros

The platform will pay you if the buyer doesn’t.

You have the freedom to work with clients all over the world.

You could earn tips.

It’s a good way for beginners to showcase their potential since most of the tasks are easy to complete.

Cons

Buyers aren’t verified.

Competition is stiff.

Fiverr deducts 20% of sellers’ earnings, including tips.

It takes 14 days for Fiverr to clear earnings.

Takeaway Fiverr is a great place to earn extra cash , as long as you have the right skills and can deliver top-notch service. If you believe that you have what it takes to provide premium services, Fiverr can help you earn as much as you want by doing what you love from anywhere in the world.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How To Make Money on Fiverr: A Complete Guide