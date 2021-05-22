newsbreak-logo
Scientists Discover a New Type of Biochemical That Could Be in All Life on Earth

By Tessa Koumoundouros
ScienceAlert
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The wonderful mess of molecules that make up living things is so complex, biologists have overlooked an entire class of them – until now. This missed bit of biochemistry is neither rare nor hard to find; it's just no one had thought to look for it before. "This is a stunning discovery of an entirely new class of biomolecules," said Stanford biochemist Carolyn Bertozzi. "It's really a bombshell because the discovery suggests that there are biomolecular pathways in the cell that are completely unknown to us." Biologists have a fairly good grasp of our main molecular building blocks. You've got carbohydrates (like starch),...

In a surprise find, scientists have discovered sugar-coated RNA molecules decorating the surface of cells. These so-called "glycoRNAs" poke out from mammalian cells' outer membrane, where they can interact with other molecules. This discovery, reported May 17, 2021, in the journal Cell, upends the current understanding of how the cell handles RNAs and glycans.