Scientists Discover a New Type of Biochemical That Could Be in All Life on Earth

Well over 4,000 exoplanets orbiting other stars in the Milky Way have been identified and confirmed to date. From that population, a curious pattern has emerged: there are extremely few exoplanets between 1.5 and 2 times the size of Earth orbiting close to their stars, a phenomenon known as the small planet radius gap. Where did they all go? Did they even exist to start with? It's a bizarre mystery, but new research may have just brought us closer to an answer. According to observations, simulations, and modeling, it's likely those exoplanets did exist, and shrunk over billions of years. "The overarching...