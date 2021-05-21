newsbreak-logo
Music

Five Questions With Sleepy Jean

Cover picture for the articleOntario’s own Sleepy Jean will be releasing her first recorded offering, Idle Hands in midsummer 2021, but until then, she has unveiled her single, “Smaller”. The track is a meditation on the compulsion to curl up in a ball and physically occupy as little space as possible. Anxiety often turns into a dreamlike, soft-around-the-edges state of numbness, and this song is the sonic representation of that.

