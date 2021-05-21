Five Questions With Sleepy Jean

Derek Menchan is one of the most well-rounded musical talents I’ve had the opportunity to come across in recent times. His output is incredibly diverse, and every single time I get to listen to one of his songs, I am always pleasantly surprised at the fact that I never really know what to expect. Derek is the kind of artist who never settles into his comfort zone, and this new release is a really good taste of what I am talking about. The Incredible was actually published in 2020, a year that has certainly not been an easy one for artists everywhere. However, Derek never lost faith in his artistry, and continued to make amazing music that relates to the audience.