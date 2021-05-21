Ink Sticks & Stones releases Vaste EP, as well as lead single, “Vaste V”

Issy Wood, the U.K.-based painter, and singer-songwriter has just released her newest single “Fuss”. This release follows her last single, “Muscle” which was released in April. Both songs come off her upcoming EP “If It’s Any Constellation”. After releasing her debut EP, “Cries Real Tears!” in December of last year, Issy has focused on learning and exploring new sounds while writing her lyrics in between painting projects. “Fuss is a passive-aggressive song. Its relative simplicity is a sign of its confidence, as are the lyrics, which are allowed to hold the whole track in place. This is about somebody looking to destroy a person in the most British way possible: politely,” said Issy Wood. Issy is also a fine artist, originally gaining recognition for her paintings. She has featured in art galleries around the globe and her music is an extension of her continued exploration of artistry.