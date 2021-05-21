newsbreak-logo
Ink Sticks & Stones releases Vaste EP, as well as lead single, "Vaste V"

Cover picture for the articleToronto, ON-based Ink Sticks & Stones has unveiled the Vaste EP – a brief, yet intimate electro-ambient and contemporary classic five-piece suite that has been called both haunting and tranquil. The EP explores the introspective themes of nature—mainly the magnificence and stillness of the Boreal forests—and the experience of being lost in a world that doesn’t always represent you. This is, of course, true for visible minorities who have experienced microaggressions and racism based on their ethnicity.

Exclusive: Issy Wood Releases New Single "Fuss" Ahead of Upcoming EP!

Issy Wood, the U.K.-based painter, and singer-songwriter has just released her newest single “Fuss”. This release follows her last single, “Muscle” which was released in April. Both songs come off her upcoming EP “If It’s Any Constellation”. After releasing her debut EP, “Cries Real Tears!” in December of last year, Issy has focused on learning and exploring new sounds while writing her lyrics in between painting projects. “Fuss is a passive-aggressive song. Its relative simplicity is a sign of its confidence, as are the lyrics, which are allowed to hold the whole track in place. This is about somebody looking to destroy a person in the most British way possible: politely,” said Issy Wood. Issy is also a fine artist, originally gaining recognition for her paintings. She has featured in art galleries around the globe and her music is an extension of her continued exploration of artistry.
Bornholm sign worldwide deal with Napalm Records

Ever since bursting onto the scene in 2000, Budapest’s Bornholm has been an unstoppable force in the black and pagan metal scene. Touring with household names like Ex Deo, Varg, Arkona and many more, the Hungarian four-piece powerhouse has made a name for themselves with spectacular live shows and four tremendous studio albums. Now, Bornholm are ready to take their career to another level with leading Austrian metal label Napalm Records as a strong partner by their side!
Vouna announce new album, release lead single

Olympia, WA's Vouna - featuring multi-instrumentalist and composer Yianna Bekris - has announced a new full-length album titled, Atropos, to be released on July 16 via Profound Lore Records. Bekris unveils a towering and singular doom metal wonder in a unique visioning reminiscent of My Dying Bride, Sub Rosa, Paradise Lost, and Evoken. Upon the thick foundation of doom, multiple musical textures intertwine into her sound: atmospheric black metal, dungeon synth, dark-wave, film scores, and Rebetiko. It is through these woven sonic tapestries that Bekris creates vivid atmospheres expressing the myriad emotions surrounding death, mourning, and suicidal ideation. Atropos, named for the Greek fate who cut the thread of life thus determining the final fate for mortals, not only conveys the inevitability of death, but also explores its contrasting and dynamic nature through immersive compositions representing despair, loneliness, anxiety, peace, and dignity.
Powerwolf release new single Beast Of Gévaudan

Powerwolf have shared the video for the first single to be taken from their upcoming studio album Call Of The Wild. Beast Of Gévaudan is the first taster of the album and, in true Powerwolf style, is accompanied by a typically theatrical video set in "historical France". Guitarist Matthew Greywolf...
Steam Down release new single 'Empower', announce debut EP and bring back their weekly live music night

London jazz collective Steam Down have had a corker of a week. They released their latest single ‘Empower’, a grounding, invigorating track that’s “all about manifesting confidence and fortifying yourself in the knowledge that you have the power to overcome, persist and achieve in the face of any adversity you may be dealing with,” as Steam Down founder Ahnansé says.
Solo Seeks To Keep Soul Music Relevant

Discovered harmonizing on the streets of New York by legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Solo is thankful for its Motown-like intro into the music industry. Live instrumentation and focus on vocals and songwriting makes it more suited for the golden era of R&B. They released their self-titled album in 1995 that went gold, thanks to hits such as […]
Erdve reveal new album details, share first single

Experimental Sludge outfit Erdve will be releasing their new album ‘Savigaila’ via Season of Mist on July 23! The band has also revealed the album art, tracklist, and additional details, which can be found below. In conjunction with the announcement, Erdve has shared the first single, “Lavondėmės,” along with an official music video that was created entirely by the band! Watch and listen at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
ROBERT PLANT Launches Fourth Season Of 'Digging Deep' Podcast

LED ZEPPELIN singer Robert Plant has launched the fourth season of his hugely popular podcast, "Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast". The start of the season reunites Robert with Matt Everitt after a long enforced break. Here they discuss what a touring musician does when he can't go on tour, some of the musical rarities and curios that Robert uncovered at home during lockdown and the matter in hand, a very special song. The track is called "Bluebirds Over The Mountain", and it was written and recorded by Ersel Hickey in 1958 and made a hit by Ritchie Valens that same year. Robert recorded a version for his 2017 album "Carry Fire" and enlisted the vocal skills of Chrissie Hynde.
THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT Feat. STONE SOUR's JOSH RAND: Debut EP Due In July; 'Ignite' Single Available

Josh Rand, multi-instrumentalist, veteran songwriter and long-tenured guitarist of the Grammy-nominated rock outfit STONE SOUR, and his THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT partner, co-songwriter and vocalist Casandra Carson, have dropped a new song, "Ignite". It is the second track to be released from THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT's debut, self-titled EP, which will be released on July 9. Pre-orders are available now exclusively here. Vinyl, CD and cassettes are all hand signed and numbered with an exclusive gold variant available only from Nuclear Blast and an exclusive glow in the dark variant available only from MerchNow.
Silver Talon tap Andy LaRocque (King Diamond, Death) for a shredding guest solo on "Resistance 2029″

Silver Talon formed out of the ashes of Portland metal band Spellcaster, who broke up in 2017, and they debuted with the Becoming A Demon EP in 2018. Now they're set to release their first full-length album, Decadence and Decay, on May 28 via M-Theory Audio (pre-order), and we're premiering the new track "Resistance 2029," which features a truly shredding guest guitar solo from the legendary Andy LaRocque of King Diamond, Individual Thought Patterns-era Death, the solo on "Cold" from At The Gates' Slaughter of the Soul, and more.
Hiking in Lightning: Gruff Rhys on the stories behind his newest album

Gruff Rhys decided to abandon his usual formula of biographical albums in his newest project Seeking New Gods, which has the mountain Mount Paektu as its subject. “I was reading a book that had nothing to do with the mountain but had passing reference to it,” he said, “For some reason, at the time, I thought it would be a great idea to write about the mountain because it had some amazing mythology around it that is continually changing. It spanned such a long time I figured I could weave in a lot of stories.”
The L.I.F.E. Project (Stone Sour) Release New Track "Ignite," Announce Debut EP

Multi-instrumentalist, veteran songwriter, and long-tenured guitarist of the Grammy-nominated rock outfit Stone Sour, Josh Rand and his The L.I.F.E. Project partner, co-songwriter and vocalist Casandra Carson have dropped new song, “Ignite” today, It is the second track to be released from their debut, self-titled EP which the duo announced today and will be released on July 9th. Pre-orders are available now exclusively here. Vinyl, CD and cassettes are all hand signed and numbered with an exclusive gold variant available only from Nuclear Blast and an exclusive glow in the dark variant available only from MerchNow.
VTSS & LSDXOXO share video for 'Goin Nuts': Watch

VTSS and LSDXOXO have shared a video for their recent single, 'Goin Nuts'. Check it out below. The debut collaborative track from the duo was originally released in February. The new, accompanying short film has been directed by Soul Suleiman and Leanne Mark (co-founders of agency MOTHER), and is intended to show the "perspective of a voyeur or someone watching from the edges of the crowd, offering and intimate peak inside a queer and often unnoticed POC community within Berlin".
'One on One': Gary LeVox reveals duet-packed Christian EP for release this spring

Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox has announced plans for a five-song Christian solo project, called One on One. The EP is due out next month. Fans got their first taste of Gary’s solo project back in March, when he dropped “The Distance,” an epic track that pairs his familiar, stratospheric vocals with an inspirational message of faith. At the time, the singer said that there was more to come, and now he’s making good on that promise.
Duran Duran Believe Andy Taylor Was Key to U.S. Success

The members of Duran Duran believe former guitarist Andy Taylor was the key to their U.S. success. He left amicably in 2006, long after their ‘80s heyday, but in a new interview with The Guardian, his former bandmates cited his interest in heavier music as the catalyst for achieving radio airplay across the States, which few other British new wave groups managed.
Geneviève Racette releases new single, "Maybe"

Montreal, QC-based singer-songwriter, Geneviève Racette has released the first single, “Maybe” from her upcoming album, Satellite. With her mesmerizing vocals as the star of the track, the exquisite guitar lines throughout are an undeniable compliment for the soothing ambiance. The song is about wanting to be someone’s sure bet, but only feeling like a ‘maybe’. It’s being so blinded by infatuation, that you can’t see that you’re being taken for granted. Produced by François-Pierre Lue, the song features Eleonore Pitre on guitar and Philippe Fleury on drums.