Ink Sticks & Stones releases Vaste EP, as well as lead single, “Vaste V”
Toronto, ON-based Ink Sticks & Stones has unveiled the Vaste EP – a brief, yet intimate electro-ambient and contemporary classic five-piece suite that has been called both haunting and tranquil. The EP explores the introspective themes of nature—mainly the magnificence and stillness of the Boreal forests—and the experience of being lost in a world that doesn’t always represent you. This is, of course, true for visible minorities who have experienced microaggressions and racism based on their ethnicity.canadianbeats.ca