Chin Injeti releases new single, “Golden”

canadianbeats.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMulti-GRAMMY and JUNO Award-winning artist Chin Injeti has released his new single, “Golden” featuring Thieves Like Us, an ongoing creative collaboration between Injeti and Grammy-winning songwriter and producer, Brian West. If there ever was a time when we could all use a soothing sonic shot of hope, it’s now during...

canadianbeats.ca
#Canada#Songwriting#Heavy Music#Jenna Golden#Modern Music#New Music#Multi Grammy#Juno Award#Releases#Producer#Fall#Canadian Beats#Canadian Music#Hopefulness#Collaboration#Toronto#Time#Deep Depression#Vancouver#Creativity
