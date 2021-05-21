newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Interview – Son Of Dave

By Authors
canadianbeats.ca
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned international bluesman Son Of Dave has written 11 golden songs on a hundred dollar piano for this, his upcoming album Call Me A Cab, which was released on May 14, 2021. His ninth album release, what first appears as fun-loving, old-school, ‘New Orleans rhythm and blues’ turns out to...

canadianbeats.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Newman
Person
Son Of Dave
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Tom Waits
Person
Al Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Introduce Yourself#Canada#Gentrification#Grand Piano#Winnipeg#Hoxa Hq#Stooges#Unique Blues Harmonica#Ub40#Expert Musicians#Canadian Music#Canadian Beats#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicriffmagazine.com

Interview: The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz enjoying grandpa life, making solo LP

A year ago, The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz was literally digging in at his Los Angeles area home as the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic clawed into the U.S. With a tour with fellow Monkee Michael Nesmith postponed, he had his hands in the soil of his garden and in his woodshop as he and his wife welcomed the unexpected time off from touring.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy’s Duo Strengthens With Age on ‘Superwolves’

There’s a certain kind of lyric that Will Oldham excels at writing and delivering, where he sketches out a vaguely unnerving scenario and allows it to hang there in the listener’s mind, offering no assurance whatsoever that everything will turn out OK. A potent example comes on “Not Fooling,” the final track of Superwolves, the singer-songwriter’s rich, surprising, and deeply fulfilling new collaborative album with guitarist and co-writer Matt Sweeney, and a sequel to the pair’s 2005 collection Superwolf. “All your assumptions/Are righteous nightmares,” he sings, embodying a character who’s informing his associates on his way out the door that they’re in deeper than they thought. “Our screams together/Ever longer.” Sweeney’s guitar lines, an artful weave of acoustic and electric riffs and builds, converge into a whirling waltz as Oldham delivers the song’s sly kicker: “It’s been real.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Matt Berry on Fame, Songwriting, ABBA, and His New Album

When seen in one light, actor and musician Matt Berry could be thought of as a Shakespearean performer. His big, booming British-accented voice could easily fit atop the dialogue in Macbeth or Othello. Yet, Berry doesn’t limit himself to these traditionally prestigious roles. He is a comedian, at heart, able to give monologues that both compel and bust your sides. But even more than that, Berry is also a musician of great facility, capable of writing a stripped-down folk song as much as he is performing acid jazz.
CelebritiesAmerican Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Diamante

We had the pleasure of interviewing Diamante over Zoom video!. Diamante spent her teenage years cutting her teeth at local gigs on the Sunset Strip to become the powerhouse performer she is today. A disciple of both P!nk and Guns N’ Roses who doesn’t fall into rockstar excess tropes or even sport tattoos, she devoted every waking minute to honing a signature “hard rock sound with a modern alternative edge.”
Musiclakeshorepublicradio.org

James Holvay (aka "Jimmy Soul") Returns to Writing and Recording

This edition of "MIDWEST BEAT with Tom Lounges" originally aired on FRIDAY, MAY 7th on 89.1FM-Lakeshore Public Radio. Musical Guest: JAMES HOLVAY -- Songwriter/Performer. Singer, songwriter and performer JAMES "Jimmy Soul" HOLVAY penned 4 Top 10 hits for fellow Chicago music legends, THE BUCKINGHAMS back in 1967 and 1968 -- "Don't You Care," "Hey Baby (They're Playing Our Song)," Kind of a Drag," and "Susan," along with others.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

New Derek Menchan Album Is Incredibly Diverse

Derek Menchan is one of the most well-rounded musical talents I’ve had the opportunity to come across in recent times. His output is incredibly diverse, and every single time I get to listen to one of his songs, I am always pleasantly surprised at the fact that I never really know what to expect. Derek is the kind of artist who never settles into his comfort zone, and this new release is a really good taste of what I am talking about. The Incredible was actually published in 2020, a year that has certainly not been an easy one for artists everywhere. However, Derek never lost faith in his artistry, and continued to make amazing music that relates to the audience.
Musickisswtlz.com

David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash speak

In 1969, the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young recorded “Déjà Vu.” It’s considered one of the greatest albums of the rock era. When asked what he thinks about it when he hears it now, Stephen Stills replied, “There’s masterpieces in there. Ain’t a dog in the bunch!”. “CBS This...
MusicKansas City Star

Album reviews: Tony Joe White, Mdou Moctar, Van Morrison

(Easy Eye Sound, *** 1/2) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
Musicmusicomh.com

Jorja Chalmers – Midnight Train

Forget Tracey Emin or the Turner Contemporary. The 21st century reinvention of the faded Kent seaside town of Margate is perhaps epitomised by the fact it’s now the home of the avant garde Australian composer/saxophonist Jorja Chalmers, whose dense, cinematic soundscapes feel like they belong on another planet to Chas and Dave’s rolicking 1982 celebration of buckets, spades and jellied eels.
MusicPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Foreigner Add New Member Following Thom Gimbel’s Departure

Foreigner saw a chance to switch things up with the recent departure of longtime multi-instrumentalist Thom Gimbel: They've added guitarist Luis Maldonado to the lineup. “When Thom decided to leave, we talked to several multi-instrumentalists that did play sax and keyboards and everything that Thom did,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson tells UCR. “We tried a few and everybody did a good job. But nobody – I mean, I don’t know if anybody’s ever going to be able to top Thom Gimbel as far as being able to play all of those instruments so well.”
MusicSonic State

Dave Clarke's 800+ RTE Shows

Weekly 'White Noise' mixes of Electro & Techno 22/05/21. Dave Clarke is one of the most well-known and respected DJs in the Techno and Electro scenes. He's known for a number of influential tracks as well as his World Service mix CDs - some of the most celebrated mixes ever released. He runs a weekly White Noise show on RTE and has now amassed over 800 mixes - switching between Electro and Techno each week.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Tom Jones leads latest UK Record Store Chart

Tom Jones worked with producer Ethan Johns on his latest collection of covers. Tom Jones is the current number one on the UK Record Store Chart with Surrounded By Time. He immediately leads more brand new entries from Field Music and Dinosaur Jr., while London Grammar are down to #7 from #1 with their new LP Californian Soil.
MusicNewsTimes

Flashback: Paul and Linda McCartney Bring Domestic Bliss of 'Ram' to the Stage

Happy 50th anniversary to Paul and Linda McCartney’s Ram, an album so divisive that it’s either despised or defended to the death — there is no in-between on this one. Rolling Stone famously described Macca’s second solo LP as “incredibly inconsequential” and “monumentally irrelevant,” while John Lennon called it “muzak” and mocked the pastoral cover on a postcard inside the sleeve of Imagine. But half a century later, it’s now regarded as a whimsical masterpiece, often credited for influencing the entire genre of indie pop, not to mention sitting pretty at Number 450 on RS‘s 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time. “Another Day,” indeed.