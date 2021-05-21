newsbreak-logo
Music

Ellis Schoel releases debut album, On The Verge of Something Beautiful

canadianbeats.ca
Cover picture for the articleAfter three years of working with some of the best and most experienced artists, songwriters, and producers in the music industry, Ellis Schoel has unveiled his debut album, On The Verge of Something Beautiful on May 5, 2021. The release comes after two previously released singles, “Hand on my Heart”...

