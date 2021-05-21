Ellis Schoel releases debut album, On The Verge of Something Beautiful

On the heels of his latest single and music video for “Let Loose Tonight” and after much anticipation, Riot V vocalist Todd Michael Hall has released his solo debut album Sonic Healing, available TODAY via Rat Pak Records. An ode to the infectious stadium rock that influenced future musicians around the world, Sonic Healing provides a glimpse into Todd’s musical roots, vocal prowess, and songwriting ability with help from Metal Church’s Kurdt Vanderhoof. From the infectious guitar riffs of the opening track “Overdrive”, to the anthemic album finale of “Long Lost Rock & Rollers,” Sonic Healing is jam packed with musical treats and ear-catching hooks. Sonic Healing is available to purchase in various bundles and configurations at the link here: https://smarturl.it/toddmichaelhall. The album is available for digital stream at the link here: https://www.catapultdistribution.com/magnet/Todd-Michael-Hall/Sonic-Healing.