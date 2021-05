Hutto City Council is considering appointing council members to boards and commissions to improve communication. Discussion occurred at a special called meeting May 12 after Mayor Mike Snyder brought up the idea to appoint council members to the Economic Development Corporation and made a motion to appoint himself to the board. Serving as the liaison for the EDC, Snyder said during their meetings he often spends 90% of the time in the City Hall lobby because the majority of each meeting is spent in executive session, which is closed to those outside of the board, including Snyder.