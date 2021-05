Tickets for four guests will be issued to each of the 50 Culver High School graduates Culver High School seniors will graduate during an in-person ceremony Saturday, June 5 at the Culver outdoor athletic complex. "We're trying real hard to meet all of the accommodations and requirements and also honor and support our senior class who really, really wants to graduate as a class with some members of their families," said Culver's activities director Betty Nitschelm. Commencement will begin at noon and will honor the 50 graduates. Each graduate will be allowed to have four guests attend the ceremony. "We're...