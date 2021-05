Zeitgeist Arts Cafe, the nonprofit arts and community development organization, is seeking public input and partnership as it prepares to reopen the restaurant and bar. Zeitgeist invites qualified restaurant partners or leaders to submit a proposal around the future operations of the Zeitgeist Arts Cafe. The invitation is open to anyone who has ideas on how to shape the future of the cafe and can range from general managers or executive chefs looking to manage the cafe or propose a new vision to business owners looking to open an additional venue for an established brand, or more.