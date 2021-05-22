newsbreak-logo
NHL

Blues' Jordan Binnington: Another rough outing

 5 days ago

Binnington surrendered four goals on 25 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Binnington has given up 11 goals on 107 shots for a mediocre .897 save percentage in three playoff contests. The Avalanche have won all three games in the first-round series by at least three goals -- Binnington can't take all the blame when the Blues simply seem outmatched by the Presidents' Trophy-winning team. It's unclear if the 27-year-old will get the start in Sunday's Game 4 or if Ville Husso will get a look with the Blues' season on the line.

