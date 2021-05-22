newsbreak-logo
Washington State

New tax law changes in the works in Washington

By Fay Fredricks
ABC 15 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTax day 2021 is over for many Americans, but new tax law changes are already under consideration in Washington. A section of the Biden administration's two trillion-dollar American Families Plan proposes changes when it comes to who can prepare tax returns. If passed, the legislation would require tax preparers to be licensed. Arizona CPA Bob Hockensmith says only an attorney, CPA, or enrolled agent would qualify, and that would be a big change in Arizona.

