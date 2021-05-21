Warm Springs Academy 8th grade Car Parade

The Warm Springs K8 Academy will hosting a 8th grade graduation car parade on June, 9th starting at 5:15 for your Warm Springs Eagles. The staff and teachers at the school are ready to cheer on and congratulate our 8th grade students as they promote to high school. Students with families can have 1 vehicle per student. The parade line-up will start in the back parking lot of the school. The route will go around the school with stops for gifts and recognition in the front of the school. Please wear a mask, follow social distancing of 6-feet, and families and students are being asked to stay in their vehicles throughout the parade.