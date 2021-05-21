newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warm Springs, OR

Warm Springs Academy 8th grade Car Parade

By Mitchell Lira
kwso.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warm Springs K8 Academy will hosting a 8th grade graduation car parade on June, 9th starting at 5:15 for your Warm Springs Eagles. The staff and teachers at the school are ready to cheer on and congratulate our 8th grade students as they promote to high school. Students with families can have 1 vehicle per student. The parade line-up will start in the back parking lot of the school. The route will go around the school with stops for gifts and recognition in the front of the school. Please wear a mask, follow social distancing of 6-feet, and families and students are being asked to stay in their vehicles throughout the parade.

kwso.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Warm Springs, OR
Local
Oregon Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Students#Car Parking#Warm Springs Academy#Warm Springs Eagles#June#Stops#Gifts#Line#Vehicles#Recognition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Cars
Related
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
Culver, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Culver plans traditional June 5 outdoor graduation ceremony

Tickets for four guests will be issued to each of the 50 Culver High School graduates Culver High School seniors will graduate during an in-person ceremony Saturday, June 5 at the Culver outdoor athletic complex. "We're trying real hard to meet all of the accommodations and requirements and also honor and support our senior class who really, really wants to graduate as a class with some members of their families," said Culver's activities director Betty Nitschelm. Commencement will begin at noon and will honor the 50 graduates. Each graduate will be allowed to have four guests attend the ceremony. "We're...
Culver, ORPamplin Media Group

Fire crew plans debris burn

Expect to see smoke in the Culver area Tuesday, May 11 as crews burn storm debris. On Tuesday, May 11, Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 will assist the city of a Culver with burning the pile produced from the last big storm. A fire crew will be on site. Locals will see some smoke in the air, but please do not be alarmed.
Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 9, 2021

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 – KEEP WEARING A FACE MASK – KEEP MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCE – and GET VACCINATED. You can do those things to help end the pandemic. Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s calendar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)
Jefferson County, ORPamplin Media Group

Irrigation Field Day is May 11

The informal field day event includes educational and producer experience discussions. Central Oregon Hay Growers' Association and the Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District are hosting the Jefferson County Irrigation Field Day on Tuesday, May 11. The focus will be on converting MESA pivots and linears to LESA /...
Jefferson County, ORPamplin Media Group

Life Lemons fundraiser postponed

Organizers of the scholarship fundraiser will set a new date once COVID restrictions ease. The Life Lemons Charitie Organization Scholarship Fundraiser event has been postponed as a result of new county COVID restrictions. It was originally planned for Saturday, May 8 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Organizers will announce a...
Madras, ORPamplin Media Group

Madras and Bridges graduation ceremonies set for June 5

Tickets for guests will be issued to each graduate based on the county's COVID risk level. Madras and Bridges high school seniors will graduate during in-person ceremonies Saturday, June 5 at the outdoor football stadium. An April 29 press release from Madras High School said the decision was made after...
Madras, ORPamplin Media Group

Honoring the beaver

Exhibit strives to inspire dialogue beyond the walls of the High Desert Museum. Sahalee Park in the heart of Madras has a new visitor who seems to be getting a lot of attention. Walkers stop for a photo op with the bright green creature and then post their photos to social media with #beaversandus.