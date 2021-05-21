newsbreak-logo
Warm Springs, OR

5th Annual Indain Head Casino Car Show

By Mitchell Lira
kwso.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Head Casino 5th annual Car Show is happening June 19th from 10am-3pm at the Indian Head Casino Parking lot. If you are interested in registering a car for the show, the fee is $20 which includes $20 bonus slot play. The event is open to all ages, there will be live music and a covered food court. Proceeds from this event will support the Boy’s and Girl’s club here in Warm Springs. If you have any questions or want to register, call Karen Strand at 503-789-8973.

