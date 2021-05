The two teams have combined for 37 runs over the first three games of the series, Arizona scoring 18 and Colorado 19. That probably shouldn’t be too surprising, The D-backs and Rockies rank second and third in the National League for runs scored per game (behind the Reds)... but also rank first and third respectively for runs allowed, separated by the Braves. They’re doing their best to buck the trend towards lower scoring, which Jack has been monitoring. Overall, runs per game in the NL are down 0.39 on last year, to 4.32. which would be the lowest figure since 2015 (4.11). Most concerningly, hits per game are at an all-time low, the average being 7.67, beneath the record set 113 years ago in 1908.