• Monday, May 16: Our Rapid Growth — In the past three years Arkansas City has built 619 houses. The past year from March 1st, 1920, to March 1st, 1921, 152 houses were built in Arkansas City and their valuation was placed at $305,550, by W.H. Nelson, who has charge of making the assessment … The city assessors, while they have not entirely finished their work in taking the census, are confident that when it is finished Arkansas City will have a showing of over 13,000 inhabitants.