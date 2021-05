The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has detected a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease in the Cowley County community. This variant, known as the P.1 variant, is known to be more infectious, may cause more severe disease, and may affect children more than common strains of the virus. Because Public Health does not know how widespread this variant may be in the community, KDHE will be at the Cowley County Health and Safety Fair, on Saturday, May 1 between 9 a.m. and noon to offer free COVID-19 testing. The fair is being held at the Arkansas City Agri-Business Center, 712 West Washington Avenue in Arkansas City.