newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Players, coaches wish Tavares well after Leafs captain suffers a concussion

By The Canadian Press
weyburnreview.com
 2 days ago

TORONTO — Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was released from hospital with a concussion Friday after being hurt in a scary incident during Game 1 of the North Division first-round playoff series between Toronto and the Montreal Canadiens. Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher in the first...

www.weyburnreview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Staal
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Dave Tippett
Person
Mathieu Perreault
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Jason Spezza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The North Division#The Montreal Canadiens#The Maple Leafs#The Canadian Press#Hearing Tavares#Hockey Games#The League#Playoff Series#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens for game 1 on May 20

Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, CBC Television, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Canada, Sportsnet. The first two games are set for 7:30 and 7 p.m. with both on CBC as well as Sportsnet. All CBC games should be available at CBC Gem to stream in Canada for free. One week today, it...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Regular Season Coming to a Close

Apr 23, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Canadiens. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports. The Montreal Canadiens are set to be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, after the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 yesterday and secured the third spot in the North Division.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Montreal Canadiens Agree To Terms With Rafael Harvey-Pinard

The Montreal Canadiens may be focused on a playoff matchup with one of their rivals, but that doesn’t mean the front office isn’t working on the future. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract. The deal kicks in next season and carries an average annual value of $825K.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: How Carey Price Compares To Jack Campbell

From Carey Price suffering a lower-body injury and being out for a few games, to then getting a concussion and not playing for almost a month, this hasn’t been the easiest season for the starting goaltender of the Montreal Canadiens. The question now is will Price be healthy and ready...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs rode impressive metrics to a division crown for the first time since 1999-20. Their North Division banner has earned them a playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens for the first time since 1979. The Habs faltered down the stretch, but there’s reason to back the underdogs in the first-round series.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Comparing the ’79 Series to This Year’s Matchup

Apr 7, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Jesperi Kotkaniemi Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports. Finally, the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to meet once more in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Believe it or not, it’s been 42 years since these two last faced off in the postseason, with the last matchup taking place during the 1978-79 season. And in the years since then, needless to say, quite a lot has changed.
NHLNHL

Rangers experiment with hypnotist didn't end slump during 1950-51 season

Got publicity, failed to make playoffs despite unique pregame strategy. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals an offbeat method the New York Rangers employed trying to...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
NHLNHL

Borgstrom agrees to two-year, $2 million contract with Blackhawks

Forward acquired in trade with Panthers on April 8, played in Finland this season. Henrik Borgstrom agreed to a two-year, $2 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward was acquired by the Blackhawks in a trade with the Florida Panthers on April 8. He scored 21...
NHLonlinegambling.com

OG’s Complete List of Stanley Cup Champions

When Lord Stanley of Preston donated the Stanley Cup – which he inscribed as the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup – he couldn’t have known that he was creating the longest running professional sports trophy in North America. Yet the NHL still awards the trophy to this day, with each winner adding its name to the list of Stanley Cup Champions.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Sportsnet announces Stanley Cup Playoffs first round broadcast schedule

Sportsnet has announced its broadcast schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs starting on Saturday, May 15 on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, CBC, FX, FXX and OMNI, across the Sportsnet Radio Network and via stream on SN NOW and NHL Live. Sportsnet will bring Canadian fans...
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.
NHLchatsports.com

Only 1 Thing Can Stop the Toronto Maple Leafs From Dusting the Habs

MONTREAL, QC - MAY 03: Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens and Alexander Kerfoot #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battle for the puck after a face-off during the second period at the Bell Centre on May 3, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
NHLNHL

Price healthy, will start for Canadiens in Game 1

Goalie excited about 'golden opportunity' against Maple Leafs after recovering from concussion. Carey Price said he's feeling good and is optimistic about the Montreal Canadiens beginning the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a clean slate. The goalie will start Game 1 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Toronto Maple...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs preview: Hall among traded players to watch

Bruins forward, Mantha of Capitals, Carter of Penguins also could make impact in postseason. The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs start Saturday and NHL.com is taking a look at different types of players who can have a big impact on the postseason. Today, players who changed teams before the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline on April 12.
NHLchatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Should Not Play Riley Nash

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 13: Pierre Engvall #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Flames defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Toronto Maple...
NHLNHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Canucks 05.15.21

Get minute-by-minute updates as the Oilers conclude the 2020-21 regular season Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. The Oilers play their final game of the regular season Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630...