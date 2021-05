If Georgia officials thought they might finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief over half a year after the 2020 election, they have another think coming. Fringe conservative activists are trying to take Arizona’s absurd and aimless election audit circus nationwide as part of a flailing effort to keep conspiracies about the re-election bid Donald Trump lost alive. Now, two long-shot Republican primary challengers against incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp are demanding a new audit in Georgia—a state that has had more than its fair share of Stop the Steal shenanigans—with vocal support from one of the original organizers of the doomed cause.