Streaming performance continues even after the return of live music. It’s the best of both worlds. On Air is a streaming platform which launched last December, promising excellent sound quality and high production values to offer its audiences something as rich and thrilling as live music making. Over the next months they will offer concerts of music by Dvorak and Mozart; it launched last weekend with a performance of Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No.4 in E minor, his last, performed by the Synchron Stage Orchestra conducted by Johannes Vogel; their performances are filmed in Vienna.