Emily Sadlovsky has found her power swing. The Pierz senior blasted two home runs last week in wins against Little Falls and Zimmerman. Her solo home run against Zimmerman came in the seventh inning of Game One during a May 4 Granite Ridge Conference doubleheader. There were two outs in the tie game before Sadlovsky’s hit won it for Pierz. She followed her game-winning homer to pitch Game Two and tallied four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.