BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southern Drag Boat Association opened its 2021 season on Lake Bryan with a three-day race event this weekend. The races provide an early summer boost to the local economy by attracting racers and enthusiasts alike from all over the country. The roar of the engines that allow the boats to glide across the water at blazing speeds is just one aspect that draws a committed fan base out to wherever these vessels set their mark at the starting line.