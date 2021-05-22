newsbreak-logo
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Cover picture for the articleMay 15 – 21, 2021. From Palestinians clashing with Israeli forces south of the West Bank city of Nablus, to a Spanish civil guard waiting for migrants to arrive near the border of Morocco and Spain, to athletes competing at the European Aquatics Championships in Hungary, and lava flowing from an eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

Photographycrossroadstoday.com

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo journalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
Photographyaestheticamagazine.com

Picturing the Future

Belfast Photo Festival returns with a host of timely exhibitions exploring the role of photography in imagining new visions of the future. From the climate crisis to government surveillance and capitalism, the projects are urgent and responsive – showing how the future is shaped by our actions right now. Discover five shows which offer speculative, imaginative glimpses into what might lie ahead.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Universal Pictures

Focus Features Sets June Release Date for Edgar Wright-Directed Doc ‘The Sparks Brothers’. The film chronicles the decades-long career and influence of the cult pop duo and features archival footage as well as interviews with fans. Movie News. Mar 19, 2021 12:14 pm. By. Canadian Studio Giant Opens Calgary Facility...
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Clubhouse’s Android version is going global this week

It’s finally happening. Clubhouse’s Android version will be available to everyone in the world within a week. After its weekly Townhall sessions with the app’s team, the company announced that Android users in more countries will be able to officially download the app through Friday (May 21). On Twitter, the...
Cynthiana, KYCynthiana Democrat

Viewpoint pictures

We thought it would be interesting to add a new weekly feature on the Viewpoint page. This feature will include a photograph from the past that includes people that may or may not be recognizable to many. Simply send an email to us at the Cynthiana Democrat if you can ID the people in the picture. The next week, we will run a new picture, and will correctly ID the people in the previous week’s picture. Send your picture IDs to lkendall@cynthianademocrat.com. Have fun with this new feature!
Public HealthMedscape News

Mucormycosis, Relaxation of Lockdown, Vaccination Rates: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. Doctors in India are reporting a sharp increase in cases of mucormycosis in patients recovering and recovered from COVID-19, particularly among those with diabetes. It is believed that suppressed immunity resulting from use of steroids for treating moderate and severe COVID-19 may trigger this rare but deadly fungal infection.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Dark Pictures House of Ashes gameplay coming next week

The Dark Pictures House of Ashes gameplay will be shared with the world next week, Bandai Namco and Supermassive have confirmed. House of Ashes is the third installment in Supermassive’s Dark Pictures anthology, following both Man of Medan and Little Hope. We can expect the gameplay from 2.00 am AEST...
EuropeJanesville Gazette

AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. In what EU leaders have called a brazen...
Free Lance-Star

LETTER: Biased AP stories belong on opinion, not news pages

Biased AP stories belong on opinion, not news pages. I read the op-ed entitled, “Big difference between ‘fake news’ and local news” [May 19], and I totally agree with it. I’ve subscribed to The Free Lance–Star since I came here in 1985, and I depend on it for local news. I also enjoy reading it.
MLBwcn247.com

New Era apologizes, pulls caps mocked on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — New Era says it pulled a lampooned line of Major League Baseball hats from its website Tuesday and is apologizing for design inaccuracies on the caps meant to pay homage to communities with big league clubs. New Era spokesman Mark Maidment said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the “Local Market” collection was launched in November of 2020, but the company was only made aware of issues with the designs when social media users began mocking them en masse Tuesday. The series included one cap for each team featuring the club’s primary logo, area codes for the surrounding communities and various iconography meant to represent the area.
TV SeriesTimes Daily

Triumph of the unhip: 'NCIS' tops TV, streaming rankings

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company's latest rankings of popular television and streaming shows have one thing in common — “NCIS” at the top. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
California, MODaily Gate City

AP: Myanmar’s junta uses bodies as tools of terror

An investigation by The Associated Press and the Human Rights Center Investigations Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, identified more than 130 cases where Myanmar security forces appeared to be using bodies as tools of terror. (May 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Public HealthTimes Daily

The Latest: UK accused of slyly imposing local lockdowns

LONDON — The British government has been accused of introducing local lockdowns by stealth after it introduced tighter restrictions for eight local areas in England that it says are hot spots for the coronavirus variant first identified in India. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Reno, NVTimes Daily

Russian to be deported after failed Tesla ransomware plot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Russian man was sentenced Monday to what amounted to time already served and will be deported after pleading guilty to trying to pay a Tesla employee $500,000 to install computer malware at the company’s Nevada electric battery plant in a bid to steal company secrets for ransom.
BusinessTimes Daily

Social media heavyweights wooed for Pfizer smear campaign

LE PECQ, France (AP) — Social media influencers in France with hundreds of thousands of followers say a mysterious advertising agency offered to pay them if they agreed to smear Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine with negative fake stories. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Gamblingbarrettsportsmedia.com

FanDuel To Provide Odds For All AP Stories

A few weeks after agreeing to a deal with The Ringer to become their exclusive betting partner, FanDuel has reached an agreement with The Associated Press to become their exclusive sports betting odds provider. According to a report by Axios, FanDuel will be the sole provider of betting odds for...
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.21 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Tuesday. And the dollar is trading at 19.89 Mexican pesos, down from late Tuesday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
EnvironmentTimes Daily

Cyclone lashes India, Bangladesh after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of eastern India and neighboring Bangladesh as a cyclone pushed ashore Wednesday in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated during a devastating coronavirus surge. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...