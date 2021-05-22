AP Week in Pictures: Global

We thought it would be interesting to add a new weekly feature on the Viewpoint page. This feature will include a photograph from the past that includes people that may or may not be recognizable to many. Simply send an email to us at the Cynthiana Democrat if you can ID the people in the picture. The next week, we will run a new picture, and will correctly ID the people in the previous week’s picture. Send your picture IDs to lkendall@cynthianademocrat.com. Have fun with this new feature!