A temperature rollercoaster for the next week.

Mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures warm in the upper 70s. The story changes tomorrow from warm to chilly on Sunday. Late Saturday night a cold front will push through, sparking some early morning showers for Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will be in the high 40s and low 50s, with a cold easterly wind off of Lake Superior. Temperatures look to rebound, though, starting Monday into the 60s, and 70s Tuesday. A rumble of thunder and some showers is certainly possible Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. Temperatures will cool off once again Wednesday heading into the weekend, with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s through Friday, with a few isolated chances of showers.