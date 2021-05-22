newsbreak-logo
Jasper County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jasper by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 09:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT MONDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JASPER AND NORTH CENTRAL ORANGE COUNTIES At 1208 AM CDT, Gage reports indicated Flooding Occurring along Cow Bayou. Some locations that will experience flooding include Orange and Vidor. Flooding is occurring along the Cow Bayou.

Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a Moderate Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding. The probability for numerous significant flash floods events has increased. There is an increased danger to lives and property due to flash flooding. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * Through Thursday evening * Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue today though Thursday afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts of 15 inches can be expected today through Thursday afternoon.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Newton, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jasper; Newton; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Tyler County in southeastern Texas West central Newton County in southeastern Texas East central Jasper County in southeastern Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fred, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kirbyville, Fred, Magnolia Springs, Roganville, Mt. Union and Bleakwood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jasper County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 642 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jamestown, or 7 miles northwest of Newton, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Burkeville, Jamestown, Mayflower, Farrsville and Wiergate.