Alexander impressive in the trenches in spring game win over South Cobb

By Daminon Lewis
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
As the spring football season begins to wind down in Georgia, the South Cobb Eagles hosted the Alexander Cougars in a spring game as both teams featured new head coaches leading the way. The Cougars would take charge early after a 70 yard rushing touchdown by TJ Foster would lead to them taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Although, South Cobb would struggle offensively throughout the night, defensive the Eagles looked good early on.

