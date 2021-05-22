Alexander impressive in the trenches in spring game win over South Cobb
As the spring football season begins to wind down in Georgia, the South Cobb Eagles hosted the Alexander Cougars in a spring game as both teams featured new head coaches leading the way. The Cougars would take charge early after a 70 yard rushing touchdown by TJ Foster would lead to them taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Although, South Cobb would struggle offensively throughout the night, defensive the Eagles looked good early on.