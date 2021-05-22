Alexander impressive in the trenches in spring game win over South Cobb

The Grosse Pointe South and Grosse Pointe North boys lacrosse teams met for their second rivalry showdown of the season Tuesday night. After the Blue Devils dominated the first meeting in April, Tuesday’s contest was more of the same as South defeated the Norsemen handily by a score of 21-1. South sophomore Griffin Adams got things started, putting the Blue Devils on the board less than a minute after the opening faceoff. Goals by Miles Wujek, Brian Fraser, Henry Shields and Aaron Vyletel helped South jump to an early 5-0 lead.