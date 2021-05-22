20-50-100 Years Ago — May 22

100 Years Ago

May 22, 1921

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

50 Years Ago

May 22, 1971

If the walls of Jericho ever again come tumbling down, it may well be because of a black-belt evangelist who can break 10-inch-thick cement slabs, either with his hand or his head. The Rev. Mike Crain, a 26-year-old ordained Baptist minister, combines his block-busting karate with death-defying samurai sword demonstrations to spread the word of Christ in schools and churches across the United States. Five years ago, when he was studying to become a minister, a reverend in Chattanooga, Tenn., asked him, “Why don’t you use karate for Christ?” Since then, he and his wife have traveled the country 12 months a year in his 24-foot trailer home as “God’s Black Belt” (as he is sometimes billed.”

Dr. Randle Elliott, president of Hood College since 1961, will leave that position at the end of this summer. Dr. Elliott’s resignation is the latest in a series of administrative upheavals that began in December 1970.

20 Years Ago

May 22, 2001

The Frederick Planning Commission on Monday endorsed a draft of the county’s regional plan that depicts the city growing by more than 8,000 acres in the next 25 years. The city commission also sent the Frederick County Planning Commission a recommendation for a water resource protection zone on the Catoctin Mountains and an “urban planning scenario” to better accommodate Frederick’s growth.

A new era in town politics began Monday with the swearing in of self-styled people’s champion Winslow Burhans as mayor and the new Town Council, three of whose members are filling seats left vacant by a regime that had served for a combined 100 years.

SUNDAY

100 Years Ago

May 23, 1921

The county was held in the grip of the warmest weather of the year of 1921 yesterday. About the middle of the day, the mercury in the official thermometer registered 91. Temperatures that seemed more fitting for the month of August than for the month of May prevailed at an early hour.

Struck by a Thurmont-bound trolley car of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company, B.F. Stull, of Emmitsburg, was injured about the head and the auto damaged in an accident about noon Saturday on West Fifth street at Trail avenue.

50 Years Ago

May 23, 1971

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

20 Years Ago

May 23, 2001

Drink up Frederick. The tap water is clean, or at least relatively free of contaminants. The city’s Annual Water Quality Report, which will be distributed to households later this week, shows extremely low levels of all regulated contaminants.

The “Thomas property” along Buckeystown Pike could make its way onto the National Register of Historic Places following a 4-1 vote by the Frederick County Commissioners on Tuesday that approved work to gain such designation. The Thomas property, also known as the Markell farmstead, is eligible for the national register, the county’s historic preservation planner, Janet Davis, told the commissioners.

Jacob Engelbrecht spent more than 60 years recording the important and the trivial aspects of 19th-century Frederick life. The contents of those diaries and some of the artifacts that illustrate his life are on display at the Historical Society of Frederick County. “So we rub along,” Engelbrecht’s signature closing, is the title of the exhibit. His diaries, about 10 in all, are a remarkable compendium of life in Frederick, which has always been a small but important crossroads community.