newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

20-50-100 Years Ago — May 22

By Susan Guynn
Posted by 
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

100 Years Ago

May 22, 1921

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

50 Years Ago

May 22, 1971

If the walls of Jericho ever again come tumbling down, it may well be because of a black-belt evangelist who can break 10-inch-thick cement slabs, either with his hand or his head. The Rev. Mike Crain, a 26-year-old ordained Baptist minister, combines his block-busting karate with death-defying samurai sword demonstrations to spread the word of Christ in schools and churches across the United States. Five years ago, when he was studying to become a minister, a reverend in Chattanooga, Tenn., asked him, “Why don’t you use karate for Christ?” Since then, he and his wife have traveled the country 12 months a year in his 24-foot trailer home as “God’s Black Belt” (as he is sometimes billed.”

Dr. Randle Elliott, president of Hood College since 1961, will leave that position at the end of this summer. Dr. Elliott’s resignation is the latest in a series of administrative upheavals that began in December 1970.

20 Years Ago

May 22, 2001

The Frederick Planning Commission on Monday endorsed a draft of the county’s regional plan that depicts the city growing by more than 8,000 acres in the next 25 years. The city commission also sent the Frederick County Planning Commission a recommendation for a water resource protection zone on the Catoctin Mountains and an “urban planning scenario” to better accommodate Frederick’s growth.

A new era in town politics began Monday with the swearing in of self-styled people’s champion Winslow Burhans as mayor and the new Town Council, three of whose members are filling seats left vacant by a regime that had served for a combined 100 years.

SUNDAY

100 Years Ago

May 23, 1921

The county was held in the grip of the warmest weather of the year of 1921 yesterday. About the middle of the day, the mercury in the official thermometer registered 91. Temperatures that seemed more fitting for the month of August than for the month of May prevailed at an early hour.

Struck by a Thurmont-bound trolley car of the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company, B.F. Stull, of Emmitsburg, was injured about the head and the auto damaged in an accident about noon Saturday on West Fifth street at Trail avenue.

50 Years Ago

May 23, 1971

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

20 Years Ago

May 23, 2001

Drink up Frederick. The tap water is clean, or at least relatively free of contaminants. The city’s Annual Water Quality Report, which will be distributed to households later this week, shows extremely low levels of all regulated contaminants.

The “Thomas property” along Buckeystown Pike could make its way onto the National Register of Historic Places following a 4-1 vote by the Frederick County Commissioners on Tuesday that approved work to gain such designation. The Thomas property, also known as the Markell farmstead, is eligible for the national register, the county’s historic preservation planner, Janet Davis, told the commissioners.

Jacob Engelbrecht spent more than 60 years recording the important and the trivial aspects of 19th-century Frederick life. The contents of those diaries and some of the artifacts that illustrate his life are on display at the Historical Society of Frederick County. “So we rub along,” Engelbrecht’s signature closing, is the title of the exhibit. His diaries, about 10 in all, are a remarkable compendium of life in Frederick, which has always been a small but important crossroads community.

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
2K+
Followers
315
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emmitsburg, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
City
Hagerstown, MD
Frederick County, MD
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Politics#New Town#Weather#Baptist#Hood College#Town Council#Frederick Railway Company#August#Time#Karate#Jericho#Dr Elliott#Dr Randle Elliott#Belt#Tenn#Home#Death Defying Samurai#Chattanooga#Catoctin Mountains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Frederick County, MDdiscoverfrederickmd.com

Top 50x2: Hankey's Radio and Heritage Frederick

In this year’s special edition of Frederick Top 50x2, we are recognizing Frederick County’s most resilient businesses that have been serving our community for 20 years or more. Each week we will be highlighting businesses and organizations that were selected for the publication. These are the companies that prove that Frederick County is a great place to do business.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

FCPS adjusts guest limit for graduations

Following changes in the state and county's COVID-19 restrictions, Frederick County Public Schools has announced changes to upcoming high school graduations. All high school graduations will be held outdoors at each school's sports stadiums. Each graduating student will be permitted to bring four guests—an increase from the two guests previously announced.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

IN PHOTOS: Training with fire

About 40 volunteer firefighters from three city companies -- Independent Hose, Junior and United Steam -- joined with Walkersville members in a day-long training exercise at the Frederick County Public Safety Training Facility Saturday. The training was organized by Independent Hose Company staff and assisted by staff from the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue. The ongoing training gave the volunteers an opportunity to sharpen skills during live fire exercises in fire attack, search and rescue and other operations.
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Sen. Michael Hough Announces For Frederick County Executive

He says he want to prevent the area from becoming ‘Montgomery County North.’. Frederick, Md (KM) The number of candidates for next year’s Frederick County Executive race has increased. State Senator Michael Hough (R) has announced he’s running for the post.. In a campaign video posted on Facebook, Hough says...
Frederick County, MDPosted by
The Frederick News-Post

Any day now, a 'tsunami' of Brood X cicadas is heading for Frederick County

The woods of Frederick County were quiet on Friday, save for a rustling breeze and a few chirping birds. But that’s going to change soon. After spending 17 years underground, feeding on tree roots and gathering their strength, trillions of Brood X periodical cicadas are set to emerge in the coming days. They’ve begun trickling out from their subterranean crypts already, but University of Maryland entomology professor Michael Raupp doesn’t expect the “tsunami” to gather steam until next week.
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

Hogan lifts mask mandate in most indoor, outdoor settings

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that the state will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and lift the indoor and outdoor mask mandate in most settings. The only exceptions, Hogan (R) said, will be public transportation, health care settings and schools. Earlier this week, Hogan said...
New Market, MDFrederick News-Post

Food, Fun & Fundraisers — May 15

New Market District Volunteer Fire Co., will hold a barbecue chicken dinner fundraiser, dine-in or carryout, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22. The $12 chicken platter includes two sides (coleslaw, barbecue baked beans, mac ‘n’ cheese or potato salad) and a dinner roll. The NMDVFC will be assisted by Old Fireman’s BBQ and Catering Co. The barbecue chicken dinners will be held in conjunction with the Town of New Market’ farmers’ market events, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Saturdays, May 22 through Sept. 25. For farmers’ market dates, visit facebook.com/newmarketfarmersmarketmd.
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Yeas and nays

Yea: For those still not sure whether the county is a hub for the biotech industry, this week’s news that Ellume, an Australian-based company making at-home COVID-19 tests, is opening its first U.S. manufacturing facility here should convince you. Let’s talk about how big of a deal this is: 1,500...
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

Jeopardy vs. a tornado

I am a big fan of Jeopardy! I remember watching the original version in black and white with Art Fleming as host. The answers would quickly be uncovered to be revealed to the contestants. No fancy electronics in 1964. The covers over the answers on the show actually looked more like the hand-operated numbers on the Fenway Park scoreboard. Sometimes, the covering would get stuck as it was being lifted. Jeopardy! came back in 1984 more popular than ever. My wife and I watch nearly every show and DVR the shows that we may miss.
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup Meeeting

These meetings are open to the public through the public portal:. https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/8113/Climate-Change-Workgroup-Information. For more information about Mobilize Frederick, the Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup, visit www.MobilizeFrederick.org and follow us on social media. The Climate Emergency Mobilization Workgroup is a body of volunteer experts authorized by resolution No. 20-22 of Frederick County...
Maryland StateFrederick News-Post

FCPS students win Maryland Young Authors Contest

Four Frederick County Public Schools students earned first-place honors in an annual statewide writing competition, which involves original works of poetry and short stories. Sophia Sanders, a sixth grade student at Thurmont Middle, and Searlait Hoyt, a seventh grade student at Middletown Middle, captured top honors for secondary grades. Sophia took top honors in the poetry contest, while Searlait’s short story earned first place.