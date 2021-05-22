newsbreak-logo
iPod Touch leak shows a design that blends iPhone 12 and iPad Air

By Nadeem Sarwar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Apple, 2021 appears to be a big one in terms of product evolution. The iPad Pro got a desktop-grade M1 chip (5G, Thunderbolt port, and mini-LED display too), the MacBook line is getting a redesign, an Apple-branded object tracker finally became a reality, and plenty of impressive changes are planned for the iPhone 13. And did I mention that an AirPods update is also likely to make its debut? Well, it appears that a new iPod Touch will also be introduced this year, and we might have an idea what it looks like.

