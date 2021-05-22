iPod Touch leak shows a design that blends iPhone 12 and iPad Air

As promising as iOS (and iPadOS) widgets are, it's not a stretch to say we don't have a whole lot of them to choose from right now. If the rumors about Apple's upcoming iPadOS 15 are correct, iPad users will eventually be able to position widgets anywhere on their home screen, so we can expect developers to focus on them more later this year. But for now, it's good to see any big-name app get new iPhone and iPad widgets, and Google Chrome just got two new ones. The first is a fun time waster while the second one will help make your web searching faster.