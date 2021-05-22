newsbreak-logo
Cooks, nurses guarding federal inmates

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly one-third of federal correctional officer jobs in the United States are vacant, forcing prisons to use cooks, teachers, nurses and other workers to guard inmates. At a federal penitentiary in Texas, prisoners are locked in their cells on weekends because there are not enough guards to watch them. Elsewhere in the system, fights are breaking out, several inmates have escaped in recent months and, in Illinois, at one of the most understaffed prisons in the country, five inmates have died in homicides or suicides since March 2020.

journalgazette.net
#Private Prisons#Suicides#Federal Inmates#Prison Inmates#Prison Guards#Federal Prison#Inmate#The Justice Department#The Bureau Of Prisons#The Associated Press#Congress#Fci Mendota#The Two Bureau Of Prisons#Nurses#Vital Inmate Services#Cooks#Federal Prosecutors#Prisons Workers#Correctional Officers#Correctional Worker
