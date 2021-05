Equity markets in Asia-Pacific were up across the board today buoyed by the several Fed head comments yesterday that downplayed the risk of inflation and solid March quarter GDP print in Singapore. By midday trading, European equity indices were also higher on the day led by better than expected economic news out of German. U.S. equity futures point to positive open later this morning as the Federal Reserve member comments have, at least for now, soothed inflation fears and COVID-19 cases dropped to their lowest level since June, helping refuel the re-opening trade.