Listen to a theater audience leaving a performance of, say, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton or Katori Hall’s The Blood Quilt and you’ll hear them talk about a lot of things: the story itself, how much they liked (or didn’t like) the costumes, whether the music was as good live as it is on the official cast album, or how they wish they owned some piece of furniture from the set. What you probably won’t hear them talk about is the production’s lighting design. While most people get excited for the moment that the house lights dim and the stage lights start to shimmer, very few can articulate how the overall lighting design affected their experience of the show.