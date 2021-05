Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced his electric car maker will stop accepting Bitcoin payments for its vehicles. The occasional host of television sketch comedy program Saturday Night Live took to Twitter to deliver the news. Tl;dr: Tesla is concerned about the "increasing use" of fossil fuels, particularly coal, to support Bitcoin's electricity-hungry mining and transaction processing. The cost to the environment cannot be ignored, Tesla isn't selling its Bitcoin stash, it will consider using more energy-friendly crypto-coins instead, and will return to using Bitcoin when mining uses more sustainable energy.