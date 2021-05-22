Wahpeton’s next great athlete?

Meet Scout Woods, an athlete who has already lettered in three sports. At age 13, Woods is someone we don’t see often when it comes to athletic ability. She has a varsity letter in golf, basketball, and track and field. Earlier this year, Woods participated in the North Dakota state girls golf meet. She was the starting forward on the Wahpeton girls varsity basketball team and now she has qualified for the state tournament in the discus throw. In these sports Woods is playing as an eighth grader.