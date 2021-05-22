Devers, Santana go deep, Red Sox beat Phillies 11-3

newsbreak-logo
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- When the Boston Red Sox made contact, they did some damage. Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez, and the Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Friday night. Perez (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits, striking out seven in six innings.

www.semoball.com
