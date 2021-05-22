newsbreak-logo
Developing: Charlotte Woman Charged With Murdering 4-Year-Old Daughter

By Trish Williford
wccbcharlotte.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — Detectives with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the homicide of a 4-year-old girl. Authorities were called to a home near the 3700 block of Braden Drive Friday. Missing Person’s detectives responded to investigate reports that the little girl had not been seen in several months. Detectives received several tips...

