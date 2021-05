When I was contacted by a concerned family over the turmoil at the Paul V. Sherlock Center on Disabilities at Rhode Island College, I was horrified. How could these blind and visually-impaired students lose their teachers that have often been with the child since they entered the school system? How could the years of trust and familiarity built up between the students, their families and their teachers be so carelessly tossed aside? This was a serious situation involving some of our most vulnerable students and time was of the essence.