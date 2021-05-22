newsbreak-logo
Miami, FL

Miami football recruiting 13th among Power 5 last 20 years

Oxbridge Academy football player Travis Homer signed with the University of Miami on National Signing Day in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 3, 2016. The Miami football program ranks 13th among Power Five football programs in recruiting over the last 20 years according to Rivals.Com. Those rankings would have begun with the 2002 signing class that came about a month after Miami won its fifth National Championship following a 37-14 Rose Bowl win over Nebraska.

Posted by
FanSided

Miami football considered by former Vanderbilt LB Dimitri Moore

Former Vanderbilt linebacker Dimitri Moore is considering the Miami football program among at least eight schools according to Rivals.Com last week. Moore was a three-star signee with Vanderbilt in 2017. Moore sat out as a true freshman in 2017 before becoming an extremely productive player for the Commodores. In 30...
NCAA Men's Regionals: Florida State goes low at home, Clemson and Oklahoma struggle

College golf’s championship season continues this week with men’s Division I regional play at six locations across the country. Three of the six regional championship sites will have 13 teams and 10 individuals competing, while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals (81 teams and 45 individuals, total). Tournaments will be held from Monday, May 17 through Wednesday, May 19.
South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Massive OL Jacob Hood sets up Miami official visit

InsideTheU reported last week that Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro offensive lineman Jacob Hood was considering visiting Miami. On Monday morning, 6-foot-8, 350-pounder announced on Twitter that he will be using one of his five official visits to tour UM this summer. Hood, who will also take trips to Georgia and Auburn,...
Offseason Inventory: EDGE Overview

Florida State made defensive end a priority in the 2021 recruiting cycle, adding two transfers in addition to three incoming freshmen in order to overhaul the position after a lackluster year of production and the departure of two eventual draftees in Joshua Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson. Have the new additions...
Hurricanes bounce back, blow out Georgia Tech on Senior Night

After enduring a blowout loss to Georgia Tech on Friday night, Canes baseball rebounded on Saturday with a blowout win of their own, celebrating Senior Night with a pre-game ceremony and a dominant 10-3 win over the Yellow Jackets. With the regular season winding down to its final games, every...
GoVols247 Podcast: Under-the-radar Florida OT prospect picks Vols

Looking for discussion on the newest member of Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee securing a commitment from under-the-radar offensive tackle prospect Brian Grant.
Late-inning heroics save Hurricanes, secure crucial series win versus Georgia Tech

Mark Light Field was buzzing Sunday afternoon as UM and Georgia Tech dueled in their series finale, each looking to secure their second win of the weekend. In a closely-battled thriller, the Hurricanes escaped with a 5-4 victory, stealing the series from the Coastal Division-leading Yellow Jackets and earning a pair of huge conference wins in the season’s home stretch.
Miami Hurricanes defensive end depth chart entering summer

Replacing defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche is the biggest task for the Miami Hurricanes coaching staff entering the 2021 season. Zach McCloud’s move from linebacker to DE and the addition of DeAndre Johnson as a transfer from Tennessee project as the starting edge rushers for Miami in 2021.
Monday Musings: re-living your favorite Cane moment ever; big win at the Light

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to dive into the deep recesses of my brain and see what Canes-related content is floating around in there...... 1) The 4’s Up Podcast run by Jordan Nelson and Marsh is fantastic. It’s insightful and entertaining, and it also came up with an interesting talking point last week. If you could hop into a time machine and go back to any moment in Hurricane history, which moment would you go back and re-live?
American Heritage, Park Vista, Westminster Academy softball teams looking to win state titles this week

After a pandemic-induced, one-year hiatus, the Florida state softball championships return this week, and three Broward or Palm Beach county teams earned spots in their classes’ final fours. This year’s state playoffs are being held at the Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont, near Orlando. Here is a look at all four local teams that have reached the state semifinals (all rankings are from ...