Miami football recruiting 13th among Power 5 last 20 years
Oxbridge Academy football player Travis Homer signed with the University of Miami on National Signing Day in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 3, 2016. The Miami football program ranks 13th among Power Five football programs in recruiting over the last 20 years according to Rivals.Com. Those rankings would have begun with the 2002 signing class that came about a month after Miami won its fifth National Championship following a 37-14 Rose Bowl win over Nebraska.www.chatsports.com