Miami football recruiting 13th among Power 5 last 20 years

It’s Monday, which means it’s time to dive into the deep recesses of my brain and see what Canes-related content is floating around in there...... 1) The 4’s Up Podcast run by Jordan Nelson and Marsh is fantastic. It’s insightful and entertaining, and it also came up with an interesting talking point last week. If you could hop into a time machine and go back to any moment in Hurricane history, which moment would you go back and re-live?