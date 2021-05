With only one game left on their schedule, the Portland Trailblazers still have no clue where they will finish in the standings or who they might be facing entering the post-season. Without a doubt, the NBA’s new play-In tournament has created the chaos that the executives intended for the end of the regular season. The Blazers final matchup against the Denver Nuggets could ultimately decide if Portland finishes as high as the fifth seed or drops into the seventh seed and a daunting play-in slot.