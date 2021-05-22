Friedell student wins Lions award

Friedell Middle School eighth-grader Kate Hunkins was chosen as a merit winner in the 33rd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. Hunkins was one of 23 selected from about 600,000 students, ages 11 to 13, from 50 countries. The contest was sponsored by the Rochester '76 Lions Club and the International Lions Club. Posters were judged at local level before moving to the international level and and were judged on creativity, originality and portrayal of the theme "Peace through service."