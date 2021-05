WINDHAM, N.H. — The three designees are now in place to handle the upcoming forensic audit of the Windham town election results from the Nov. 3 general election. The three members and their teams who will participate in the audit are Mark Lindeman, named by the town of Windham; Harri Hursti, chosen by the New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Secretary of State William Gardner; and Philip Stark, named jointly by both Windham and the state, according to a statement released by Formella's office this week.