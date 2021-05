Vs. Packers - Week 3. Packers versus 49ers was the most obvious primetime game the 49ers were going to get. I had this game slated as such in a previous article. The NFL knows how these two matchup with one another. They just always have battles and storylines going into the games. 2021 shall be no different with the Aaron Rodgers trade request to the 49ers. Plus, this is going to be the Levi's Stadium home opener with the fans for the first time in two seasons. The crowd noise, no matter the number in attendance, is going to be a pleasure to hear.