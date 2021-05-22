Campus News: Winter and Spring 2021 Dean's Lists, President's Lists and Graduates
Southern New Hampshire University -- Austin: Tommy Parks, Melissah Tabor; Red Wing: Melissa Richards. Southern New Hampshire University -- Austin: Cinthya Contreras; Byron: Matt Holets; Kasson: Ashley Bye; Kenyon: Hunter Smith; Mazeppa: David Befort; Red Wing: Brady Kafka; Rochester: Michael Johnson, Nathan Katzman, Joshua Peterson, Cora Hull, Sara Walston, Michael Schwirtz, Jade Tullo, Tracy Van Eijl.www.postbulletin.com