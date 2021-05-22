Campus News: Winter and Spring 2021 Dean's Lists, President's Lists and Graduates

Nate Walbruch has been named the new principal of Century High School, pending approval by the Rochester School Board. The district announced the hiring Monday. Most recently, Walbruch was the principal of Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School. Prior to that, he was assistant principal of John Marshall High School from 2014-16. He also has "a variety of early educational work experience as a social studies teacher and administrator in North Carolina," according to a statement from the district.