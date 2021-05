Now that the Chicago Bears have Justin Fields, how do they handle his rookie season? Head coach Matt Nagy can look to the past for help with that. The Chicago Bears made the move of the 2021 NFL Draft by moving up from the 20th pick to 11 to draft Justin Fields. With that pick, many people feel the Bears finally found their franchise quarterback. FIelds could be the quarterback who leads Chicago to multiple NFC North titles and maybe a few Super Bowl appearances (with a win or five sprinkled in).