Eleven COVID-19 patients in the ICU of Ruia Hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati died on Monday evening due to disruption in the supply of oxygen to their beds. Even though families of the deceased alleged that oxygen supply for cut off for almost 45 minutes, Chittoor District Collector M Hari Narayan said “there was a five-minute lag in reloading the oxygen cylinder that caused the pressure to drop,” leading to the deaths.