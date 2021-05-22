CM Gurung allocates budget for 72 local levels for medical goods in Gandaki Province

Official data on both the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in India is probably significantly under-reported, a health expert says. “This is because India’s testing capacity is overwhelmed and there are delays in test results, and not everyone who should ideally be getting tested is being tested,” Anant Bhan toldThe Independent. India is in the throes of a devastating second wave of the pandemic, reporting more than 300,000 cases for the fifth straight day on Monday.Hospitals have reported shortages of beds and medical oxygen and officials have taken to social media to send out desperate pleas for help. The...