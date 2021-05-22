newsbreak-logo
CM Gurung allocates budget for 72 local levels for medical goods in Gandaki Province

By Khabarhub
khabarhub.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePOKHARA: Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung has allocated budget for 72 local levels in the province for procurement of medical goods for Covid-19 response. After taking charge of the provincial Ministry of Health and Population on Friday, CM Gurung allocated Rs 500,000 for each local level to enable them to launch programs against Covid-19 and procure medical appliances. With the budget, the local governments could build infrastructures for Covid-19 response and expand facilities in the Covid-19 treatment centers.

english.khabarhub.com
