Nepalese President Vidya Devi Bhandari and PM KP Sharma Oli to increase the difficulty. The Nepalese Congress, the opposition party in Nepal, said on Saturday it would use political and legal action against President Vidya Devi Bhandari’s decision to dissolve parliament. The opposition also accused President Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of abusing the constitution for profit. Previously, President Bhandari announced the midterm elections in the country on November 12 and 19, as well as the dissolution of the 275 members of the House of Representatives of Parliament.