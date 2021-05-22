newsbreak-logo
Baseball

Martinsville Varsity Artesians Falls to Shakamak Lakers Varsity After Sixth Inning Score

 1 day ago

Martinsville Varsity Artesians stayed in it until the end, but Shakamak Lakers Varsity pulled away late in a 6-5 victory on Friday. The game was tied at four with Shakamak Lakers Varsity batting in the bottom of the sixth when Peyton Yeryar singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Irvington, NYmyrye.com

Girls Varsity Track Runs Second at Rasbeck Relays

Girls Varsity Track took second place at the Rasbeck Relays held at Irvington High School on Friday. “This was most medals girls have won at this meet and have been going for many years,” said Rye Girls Varsity Track & Field Coach John McGee. Girls took 1st place in 400...
Andover, KSderbyathletics.com

Varsity Comes Away with a Result

The regular season came to a close tonight in dramatic fashion, with the Panthers striking in the 3’ on the goal from Bianca Schultz. The rest of the half was a back and forth battle with both teams taking their shots. Andover would even the match in the 33’, on what would end up being the final goal of the match.
Noblesville, INnoblesvillemillers.com

Junior Varsity Softball falls to Yorktown

The Noblesville Millers fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 10 – 3 loss to Yorktown on Monday at Noblesville High School. Kendall Cooper, Makayla Jacquay, Carly Motz, Lydia Nelson-Mercer, and Gabrielle Stage each collected one hit to lead Noblesville. The Millers were sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Mack Harvey made the most plays with nine.
Mamaroneck, NYmyrye.com

Boys Varsity Baseball Falls to Mamaroneck 7-5

Rye Boys Varsity Baseball fell to Mamaroneck 7-5 on Wednesday at home. “Ryan Surhoff, Paul Angelastro, Julian Pasquale & Jack Margiloff had RBIs for the Garnets,” said Rye Boys Varsity Baseball Coach Michael Bruno. The season drops to 4-2.
Davie County, NCourdavie.com

Whitaker, Little turn heads for varsity baseball

Davie varsity baseball never started 0-3 between 1996-2020 and it wasn’t going to drop the first three games of 2021 on Davin Whitaker’s watch. After stumbling out of the gate, the War Eagles answered the bell in the Central Piedmont Conference opener against visiting Reynolds on May 4. Whitaker went 4 for 4 with two runs and a stolen base as Davie broke out with an 8-3 victory.
Hesperia, MIkentcityathletics.com

Varsity Baseball Takes 2 from Hesperia

The Varsity Baseball team picked up two wins last night at Home over the Hesperia Panthers. Game 1 ended in 4 innings with a 16-1 victory and Game 2 ended in 5 innings with a 13-2 win. OFFENSIVE LEADERS FOR THE NIGHT:. Webb Longcore – 5 for 5 with 2...
Waco, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Varsity Golf Finishes Third At State

On May 3 and May 4, the varsity golf team traveled down to the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco to compete in the TAPPS State Tournament. Senior captain Peter Clark finished ninth overall and shot 76-74. Junior Rebekah Impiccini shot 93-103. Junior Trinton Nobles shot 75-77. Junior Jack Mitas shot 75-78. Sophomore Mike Zhang shot 81-82. Junior Jake Atherton shot 89-82. When Clark was asked his favorite memory from the season and how he thought MCA performed at the tournament he said, “My favorite memory from this year was always driving to and from tournaments with the team, and also our putting contest we had in the hallways at the hotels. I was super happy with the way the boys and Rebekah performed in state. For a lot of them, it was their first time in that type of pressure and they put up really solid numbers. It is always an honor to finish in the top three in any state competition and to have it in my last year as a Mustang is very special. I’m super proud of every single one of them!” The Mustang golf team has a bright future ahead of them in the upcoming years.
North Royalton, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Baseball Senior Spotlight: Bryce Goloja

Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Bryce Goloja of the Boys Varsity Baseball Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Bryce and his life on and off the field.
Avon Lake, OHnortholmstedathletics.org

Varsity Baseball Loses to a Avon Lake

North Olmsted Eagles Varsity fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 4-0 loss to Avon Lake (OH) on Monday. Avon Lake (OH) took the lead on a double in the first inning. Avon Lake (OH) got things moving in the first inning, when Girzyca doubled on a 1-1...
Scarsdale, NYmyrye.com

Girls Varsity Softball Bleeds Scarsdale 18-3

Rye Girls Varsity Softball bled Scarsdale 18-3 Saturday afternoon at home. “Athena Hadjipanayis had a great overall game,” said Rye Girls Varsity Softball Coach Alex Tejera. “She went 3 for 4 for two triples and 4 Rbis and threw a runner out at 3rd trying to stretch a double into a triple. Mara Ball pitched great again only allowing 2 hits in 5inn and added a bases clearing 3 run triple to put the game out of reach.”
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

Lady Bulldogs Varsity Softball Results

The Bulldogs opened up scoring in the first inning. Renee Lecher hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run. Paige Oldham led things off in the circle for Batesville. The pitcher allowed eight hits over six innings, striking out three. Emma Belter went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Batesville...
High Schoolgoartesians.com

Martinsville Varsity Artesians Holds Off Varsity @ Decatur Central High School as 5-Run Deficit Is Nearly Erased

Martinsville Varsity Artesians built a five-run lead in the fifth inning and then held off Varsity @ Decatur Central High School’s charge for a 7-5 victory on Wednesday. Varsity @ Decatur Central High School scored four runs in the failed comeback on a single by Stewart in the fifth, a groundout by Jonathan Castaneda in the seventh, and a passed ball during Barefoot’s at bat in the seventh.
Oelwein, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Lape takes over as Oelwein varsity wrestling coach

Oelwein has named high school assistant coach and head middle school coach Dalton Lape as its next wrestling coach, according to a news release. Lape also serves as a football and softball assistant coach. “I am excited to lead the wrestling program to success in the classroom, the community, and...
Harrison, NYmyrye.com

Boys Varsity Lacrosse Tames The Huskies

Boys Varsity Lacrosse tamed the Harrison Huskies on Thursday at Nugent Stadium 18-1. “Brendan O’Byrne scored with :47 seconds left in the quarter off of a beautiful pass from Jack O’Connor,” said Boys Varsity Lacrosse Coach Steve Lennon. “This gave us a 7-1 Lead, and set the pace for the rest of the game.”
Saratoga Springs, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Varsity Baseball and Softball Teams Take the Field

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Local high school varsity baseball and softball seasons get underway. Saratoga Central Catholic Varsity Baseball picked up their second win of the season in their first Wasaren League game, beating Waterford 8-5 on Saturday, May 8 at home. For Saratoga Central Catholic, Anthony Barile went 2 for 5 with a triple and a run scored. Chris Gill went 2 for 3 with a run scored and a sac fly for an RBI. Ben Hajos went 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Waterford’s Gavin Bodah went 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Winning pitcher Tyler Weygand threw four innings and gave up 2 hits and 1 earned run. He walked 5 and struck out 8. Saratoga Central Catholic’s overall record improves to 2-0. Waterford’s record falls to 1-1.
High Schoolgaithersburgathletics.com

Boys Varsity Baseball beats Magruder 14 – 6

Trojans beat Magruder by score of 14-6. Noah Tabaie threw 4 scoreless innings with 9 Ks and allowing only 1 hit. Doug Marose. led the the team offensively going 4 for 5 (2 HR with 5 RBI). A handful of other Trojans including Ryan Smith and Jake Weyman each added a pair of hits.
High Schoolsanmateoathletics.org

Boys Junior Varsity Baseball falls to Menlo Atherton 5 – 1

The SMHS Bearcats JV Baseball Team lost to Menlo-Atherton High School by a score of 5-1 on Thursday 5/13/21. The Bearcats scored 1 runs on 5 hits for the day. Victor Angulo was the Player of the Game, going 2 for 3 at the plate and pitching 6 innings allowing 1 earned run with 4 strikeouts and 0 walks. The Bearcats take on Sequoia High School on Saturday 5/15/21 at 4:00 PM at San Mateo High School.
Scarsdale, NYmyrye.com

Boys Varsity Baseball Yo-levens Scarsdale

Rye Boys Varsity Baseball yo-leven’ed Scarsdale on its Saturday away game for an 11-0 win. “Paul Angelastro broke the game open in the second inning with a bases clearing double,” said Rye Boys Varsity Baseball Coach Michael Bruno. The team’s season improved to 4-0. Game highlights included:. Matt Capaldi W...