Madden 22 Rookie Ratings Predictions Arrive From Jaylen Waddle, Penei Sewell, and More
The Madden 22 cover has yet to be revealed, and a release date is still to be announced. However, the upcoming class of rookies from the 2021 NFL Draft is already looking ahead to how they’ll start the game ratings-wise. That’ll be up to the ratings adjustors to decide ahead of the rookies even stepping foot on the field. In a new video recently released online, several of the game’s newest draft picks gave their thoughts on how they’ll be rated at launch.www.vgr.com