Madden 22 Rookie Ratings Predictions Arrive From Jaylen Waddle, Penei Sewell, and More

We spent a lot of time worrying about potential landing spots and draft capital leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft and how it would all impact fantasy. Now that the draft has come and gone, we have a whole new set of conundrums to deal with. Amari Rodgers was a third-round pick? Travis Etienne was selected by the Jaguars in the first round? The Atlanta Falcons didn't draft a single running back? Josh Palmer and Dez Fitzpatrick were drafted before Amon-Ra St. Brown? What does this all mean for dynasty rookie drafts? Let's find out what the 4for4 dynasty staff has to say in the final Dynasty Round Table of the year. This month's special guest at the head of the table is Heath Cummings of CBS Sports. If you want more in-depth dynasty analysis from Heath, including profiles, trade charts, and more, check out his Dynasty Hub.