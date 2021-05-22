NBA 2K21 Patch Update 1.11 Brings Current-Gen Many NBA and WNBA Player Likeness Changes
A new NBA 2K21 patch update 1.11 recently released for the current-gen version of the game, and it was a lengthy download. However, it brought a series of visual upgrades or likeness changes that keep the realistic nature of the game moving along. That included updating the looks for certain players as well teams’ home courts and uniforms. In addition, one other tidbit was revealed amongst the patch notes for consideration.www.vgr.com