newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NBA 2K21 Patch Update 1.11 Brings Current-Gen Many NBA and WNBA Player Likeness Changes

By Matt Couden
vgr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new NBA 2K21 patch update 1.11 recently released for the current-gen version of the game, and it was a lengthy download. However, it brought a series of visual upgrades or likeness changes that keep the realistic nature of the game moving along. That included updating the looks for certain players as well teams’ home courts and uniforms. In addition, one other tidbit was revealed amongst the patch notes for consideration.

www.vgr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Frank Ntilikina
Person
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Person
Jared Dudley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Players#Xbox Gamers#Ps4#Xbox One#Vgr#Wnba Jerseys#Wnba Visuals#Wnba Uniforms#Player Likeness#2k Beach#Consoles#The Game#Visual Upgrades#User Experience#Nba2k
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA 2K21
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Youtube
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Zach LaVine likely will miss NBA playoffs again

Zach LaVine wants something bigger. The Bulls guard always has. He has made that very clear the last few seasons, first wanting individual recognition as an All-Star, but more importantly, he has wanted to show that he can be the face of an organization that is playing meaningful basketball well past the regular season.
NBAtwinspires.com

NBA Trends: The Knicks are partying like it's 1999

There is only a few days left of the NBA regular season, and we have a strong set of data to dive into. Let's break down the latest metrics from around the league, and determine which trends you should take advantage of as the playoffs near. Mini Series Trends. All...
NBAtrueachievements.com

NBA 2K21 headlines this weekend's Free Play Days games

Description: NBA 2K21 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience on Xbox One. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture - where Everything is Game.
ponyfans.com

SMU's NBA Players

Looks like Sterling's knee and injuries from the assault have finished his season. His stat line:. Not a bad season playing for one of the worst teams in the NBA. Hopefully Sterling will be able to hang around and have a long NBA career. Semi gets another start for Boston...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Tigers in NBA update

The NBA season is in its final week of the regular season down and several LSU Tigers have seen action on a roster for the 2020-21 campaign. Below is a look at how they have fared through games played on May 11. Naz Reid has started in 15 of the...
NBAsportsgamblingpodcast.com

NBA Daily Picks: Player Props

It is crazy to think there are only four games left in the NBA season. Makes me a little sad but also excited for the NBA Playoffs! However, there are plenty of betting opportunities remaining, especially in the player props market. Last week, the daily prop picks went 1-2 but I am continuing to have a profitable season. Hopefully we can keep it going tonight with my NBA Daily Picks: Player Props.
Basketballchatsports.com

NBA world shows support for WNBA opening day

The WNBA has officially tipped off its 25th anniversary season. A year ago, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was uncertainty over how the season would occur and if it would even finish. There were several notable players who opted out or suffered injuries. On Friday, the league's opening night...
NBAbleachernation.com

Joakim Noah and Luol Deng Named as Investors in NBA Africa

As the NBA tries to expand its horizon, Africa has become a major point of emphasis. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, numerous former NBA standouts have joined together to invest in the league’s new entity, which includes Bulls legends Joakim Noah and Luol Deng. NBA Africa will oversee business...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition on Xbox One

Release date - This bundle contains both the Xbox One version of NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition (available now) and the Xbox Series X|S Standard Edition of NBA 2K21 separately when the Xbox Series X|S is released. This bundle contains the Xbox One version of NBA 2K21 (Mamba Forever Edition),...
Sportsgaminglyfe.com

NBA Team Logo MyPLAYER Gear Comes to ‘PGA TOUR 2K21’

PGA TOUR 2K21 Tees Up a Slam Dunk with NBA Team Logo MyPLAYER Gear. Achieve baller status and represent your favorite NBA teams on the course. 2K and HB Studios today announced NBA team logo gear has arrived in PGA TOUR 2K21, bringing sports crossover swagger to the links for the first time.
NBAYardbarker

Former Syracuse Players in the NBA Playoffs

Three former Syracuse players will compete in the NBA Playoffs hoping to get a championship ring. Take a look at who is still playing and what seed their respective teams earned. Carmelo Anthony - Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony and the Blazers avoided the play-in tournament and finished with the six...
BasketballPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Adam Silver Wants NBA to Add an In-Season Tournament Like the WNBA

The WNBA may once again be charting the path forward for their NBA brethren. The women's league announced this upcoming season will have a mid-season tournament for a brand new "Commissioner's Cup." According to a press release, 10 early games from each team's regular-season slate will be played as part of the new tournament. The teams in each conference with the best record in those Cup games will face off in a championship game for the league's new prize.
NBAgamerevolution.com

NBA 2K21: How to get a Triple-Double

NBA 2K21 is always pushing you to step up your game by improving your core skills. And there’s no better motivation to get better than to unlock, say, the free Dark Matter Russell Westbrook. However, before you can start leveling up this star player, you need to know how to get triple-doubles. Here’s the basics on how triple-doubles work and what you can do to earn more of them.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

NBA 2K21 is now free on the Epic Games Store; New MEGA Sale

NBA 2K21 is now free to add to your Epic Games Store library on PC, Epic Games announced today. The offer is valid through May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern. In the Wccftech review, Nathan rated the game 6.5 / 10 for the current generation version (which is also available on PC).
NBAIGN

NBA 2K21 - MyTEAM: Enshrined Pack Trailer

Enshrined packs are available now until May 24, 2021, for NBA 2K21 featuring DM Invincible Kobe, Duncan, and KG, along with DM Magic, DM Julius Erving, DM Ray Allen, and more. Check out the trailer.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition: Three great MyPLAYER archetypes for scorers

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition is the third version of the super-popular basketball video game for this year. First, 2K21 released on current-gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch), and then, it released on the next-gen systems (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) and now, on mobile, being on iOS (you can count the Switch's Handheld Mode as mobile too).
NBAvgr.com

NBA 2K21 Enshrined Packs Feature Invincible Cards For HOF Class Members Kobe, KG, and Duncan

Brand new NBA 2K21 Enshrined Packs have arrived in MyTeam mode, just ahead of the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. They not only feature previously-enshrined players, but also a trio of all-time greats set to be inducted. There will be special Dark Matter Invincible Cards available for Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and the late Kobe Bryant, in addition to cards for other HOF representatives. Here are all of the latest details on the new 2K MyTeam release.
Video GamesGamespot

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition Review -- Air Ball

Mobile versions of console or PC titles used to carry the stigma of being poor cousins, but as games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact have shown, it's possible for mobile games to be just as good as their console counterparts. At first glance, NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition seems like it will follow suit; the game looks very impressive, the action runs smoothly, and every NBA team (with full rosters) is available from the start. I thought I'd have all I need to enjoy some great NBA action wherever I went, but the more I played the more I realized what I thought would be a deep experience was instead very shallow.